Four injured in Portland crash

Four persons were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Orange Bay, Portland on Tuesday.

Two of them are said to be in critical condition in hospital.

The crash happened about 7 p.m.

The police report that a grey Toyota Probox motor car and a white Toyota Probox motor car were travelling westerly towards Buff Bay when the grey vehicle attempted to overtake the white car and hit it in the side.

It is further reported that the grey Probox then slammed into a sedan motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Passengers in all three vehicles sustained injuries and were assisted by residents and firefighters.

They were taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital.

The police have appealed to motorists to travel with caution.

- Gareth Davis Snr

