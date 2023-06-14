Gov’t funding Musgrave Market fire rehabilitation, says McKenzie

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has refuted claims that private investors are to fund the rehabilitation of Musgrave Market in Portland which was destroyed by a massive fire over a week ago.

“Let me state categorically that no decision has been taken to divest the interest of the Musgrave Market to anybody. It is the property of the municipal corporation and whatever repairs are going to be done, the funding will be provided by the Ministry of Local Government,” said McKenzie during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

He said that the market was insured and that claims about private interests stepping in are mischievous.

“Any design, any costing will be undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government. If there are private interests who want to be a part of it, we welcome that. But I want to put to rest the mischief that is being made about what will happen to the repairs and the future of the Musgrave Market,” he said.

He said an assessment is currently being undertaken by insurers and that the rehabilitation process will include consultation with the more than 200 vendors affected.

McKenzie said that an investigation by the Jamaica Fire Brigade has concluded that the fire “was not an act of arson”.

- Kimone Francis

