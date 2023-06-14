IOJ, agencies mark World Ocean Day with tour of UWI Port Royal Marine Lab

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), through its Natural History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ) division, marked World Ocean Day 2023 on June 8 with a tour of the UWI Port Royal Marine Lab and Biodiversity Centre for three Early Childhood Education institutions. The initiative was organised and led by National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), in collaboration with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), and UN Offices: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Students of United Early Childhood Development Centre, Merrion Basic and Higholborn Street Basic schools were treated to a guided interactive tour of the Biodiversity Centre and introduced to marine animals living in the Palisadoes-Port Royal area. The immersive encounter at UWI Port Royal Marine Lab and Biodiversity Centre saw students and accompanying teachers closely interacting and being introduced to basic concepts of the natural sciences and also learning about the care and appreciation of the marine environment.

World Ocean Day 2023 is celebrated annually on June 8 to raise awareness about the importance of oceans and the need to protect them. This year’s celebration was themed ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing’.

Noting the importance of observing World Ocean Day, which completed National Environmental Awareness Week (June 2 – June 8), Eartha Cole, education and outreach Officer, NHMJ, highlighted that “we are pleased to collaborate with our partners as we seek to impact the early childhood level cohorts. The focus is on raising awareness of our important marine environment with our next generation of environmental stewards.” She further noted that the initiative aligns with the NHMJ’s most recently launched programme being piloted at the Higholborn Street Basic School – ‘Reduction in Environmental Illiteracy and Awareness Programme (REAP) for Special Education and Early Childhood Institutions’’.

Daniele Mariani, communication specialist, UNEP was pleased with the initiative’s success, noting “It is our hope that these children feel encouraged to protect the oceans and will continue practising sustainable waste disposal in their everyday lives. UN Jamaica recognises that it will take a whole-of-society effort to beat plastic pollution.”

Mariephil Ridguard, principal, Higholborn Street Basic School, was grateful for the experience and the exposure provided to the children, who are from the downtown Kingston communities surrounding the school. “The experience was very informative and age-appropriate. The children enjoyed the tank area especially since they got to play in the water and touch the sea animals,” she noted, expressing that the trip to Port Royal was a special treat for the children.