Labour ministry denies fraud probe being carried out at NIS

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is denying reports that a probe is currently under way into alleged fraud at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

However, it said it is inviting external authorities to probe the allegations.

It was reported on Wednesday that the ministry's internal auditors were looking into a scheme that caused the Postmaster General to pay out more money than was disbursed through the NIS.

But, in a media release on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry stated "categorically that there is no fraud probe being conducted by its Internal Auditors into the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) at this time."

The ministry also said it had not received any reports of fraudulent activity relating to the Postmaster General paying out more money than was disbursed by the NIS.

"However, the ministry takes note of the article and considers these allegations serious. As such we are inviting external independent authorities to examine the allegations to ensure full transparency and accountability," it continued.

The ministry also sought to assure that it continues to implement strategies to ensure the efficient and effective performance of its systems.

