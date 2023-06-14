St Andrew South police name 12 wanted men

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division have listed 12 men as wanted for several crimes committed across the parish.

Being sought are:

* Twenty-one-year-old Kenoy Chambers, otherwise called 'Kez' or 'Chase', of Arthur Jones, Waltham Park, Kingston 11. He is wanted for three counts of murder.

* Thirty-one-year-old Anthoneil Reynolds, otherwise called 'Son Son', of Malborough Avenue, New Haven, Kingston 20. He is wanted for a murder on Riverside Drive, New Haven, Kingston 20.

* Thirty-seven-year-old Kemar Flash, otherwise called 'Poppy', of Shaw Avenue, Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine. He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Thirty-three-year-old Shawn Campbell, alias 'Ishent', of Riverside, New Haven, Kingston 20. He is wanted for a murder on Columbus Drive, Kingston 20.

* Marques Ellis is of Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11. He is wanted for a murder on 22nd Avenue, West Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine.

* Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Ashley, of Abby Close, Lees Flat, Red Hills, St Andrew, otherwise called 'Ashley', 'Orlando Williams', 'Bloodstain' or 'Biggs'. He is wanted for murder and shooting with intent on Fenbrook Avenue, Kingston 20.

* Ronald Smith, otherwise called 'Skull'. He is wanted for shooting with intent on Ashley Road, Maxfield, Kingston 13.

* Twenty-eight-year-old Justin Graham of Berwick Road, Kingston 13. He is wanted for a murder on Berwick Road Kingston 13.

* Jermaine Richards, otherwise called 'Reechie', of Pen Road, Kingston 11. He is wanted for a murder on Ashoka Road, Kingston 11

* Christopher Duffus, alias 'Chippa', of Oakland Drive, Kingston 11. He is wanted for shooting with intent on Oakland Crescent, Kingston 11.

* Twenty-three-year-old Jevaugn Ford, otherwise called 'Jevy'. He is wanted for a murder in Ferry district, St Andrew.

* Raheem Brown, alias 'Berger'. He is wanted for a murder on Joseph Road, Kingston 13.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, the Police 119 number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.