STEAMHouse Network, US embassy partner on STEAM development in Jamaica

STEAMHouse Network, in partnership with the US Embassy, has developed creative content and teaching tools for new participants to the Makers Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Club at the US Embassy’s Robeson American Center.

With a strong commitment to the advancement of the Jamaican people, the Makers STEAM Club provides a platform for students to gain hands-on experience with technical skills, addressing the growing demand for talent in the science and technology industries, a release notes.

“We’ll be teaching students robotics, coding and digital design virtually, while also allowing them to visit the Robeson American Center and participate in activities where they can expose themselves to hands-on experiences,” said Godiva Golding, Founder and CEO of STEAMHouse. “We saw this as a need after we hosted the first AI hackathon; a lot of people opted out because they thought it was too hard or intimidating when that’s not necessarily the case. The goal of the Makers STEAM Club is to make fields like AI more approachable.”

The US Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer Bobby Adelson J. noted further that “as Jamaican ingenuity grows, the STEAM Club initiative will strengthen talent pipelines between the US and Jamaica, that will serve to boost the island’s tech ecosystem”.

The Makers STEAM Club is open to students interested in the STEAM fields and all resources and activities will be provided free of charge. To learn more about the Makers STEAM Club and how to register, please visit https://steamhouseja.wixsite.com/makers