Trial of couple in $85-million cocaine case pushed back to July 14

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE ANTICIPATED trial of Chad and Sheena Headley, the St James couple who were arrested last June after $85 million worth of cocaine was allegedly found at their home, has been pushed back to July 14 due to the absence of one of their lawyers.

The couple, who are charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export 25 pounds of cocaine, had their bails extended by presiding Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley on Friday during their latest appearance in the St James Parish Court.

During the brief mention of the Headleys’ case, Chad Headley’s lawyer, Martyn Thomas, explained that Sheena Headley’s lawyer, Peter Champagnie, was absent from the court proceedings due to him being overseas.

“The defence would respectfully request an adjournment, as Mr Champagnie had to travel overseas for a personal emergency. We communicated this to the prosecution and have agreed on a new date,” Thomas told Judge Ashley.

“We need to make a start soon, as we are not going to go to September [for the start of the trial],” said Ashley.

“Of course not, Your Honour, we were canvassing July 14 as the next court date,” Thomas replied.

Judge Ashley subsequently set July 14 as the next mention date, while warning the Headleys, through attorney Thomas, that they must adhere to their bail condition of non-interference with the case’s progression.

“I would like to remind your clients that bail is not an absolute right, so if at any time there is an interference in the process of justice, whether directly or indirectly, this court does not take kindly to that sort of thing,” Ashley told Thomas.

The allegations are that on June 15, 2022, at about 6 p.m., a team of officers from the Area One Narcotics Police Division carried out an operation at the Headleys’ premises in Goodwill, St James. During the search, 10 rectangular-shaped packages were found in the trunk of a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to Sheena Headley.

The packages were subsequently identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds, and following an interview session in the presence of her lawyer, Sheena Headley was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Narcotics Police later issued a release asking Chad Headley to report to the Summit Police Station in Montego Bay, while identifying him as a person of interest who could assist in their investigation. He was later arrested and charged.

