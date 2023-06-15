32 rounds of ammunition seized in tree in Kingston
Published:Thursday | June 15, 2023 | 8:52 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of 32 assorted rounds of ammunition and an illegal gun in a tree at a premises along Norman Manley Boulevard in Kingston.
The police say a team was in the area on Tuesday morning on an operation.
The premises was searched.
During the search, the firearm and ammunition were seen wrapped in a bag that was in a tree.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations continue.
