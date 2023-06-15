Thu | Jun 15, 2023

32 rounds of ammunition seized in tree in Kingston

Published:Thursday | June 15, 2023 | 8:52 AM
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure. - File photo.

The police are reporting the seizure of 32 assorted rounds of ammunition and an illegal gun in a tree at a premises along Norman Manley Boulevard in Kingston.

The police say a team was in the area on Tuesday morning on an operation.

The premises was searched.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition were seen wrapped in a bag that was in a tree.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.