32 rounds of ammunition seized in tree in Kingston

The police are reporting the seizure of 32 assorted rounds of ammunition and an illegal gun in a tree at a premises along Norman Manley Boulevard in Kingston.

The police say a team was in the area on Tuesday morning on an operation.

The premises was searched.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition were seen wrapped in a bag that was in a tree.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

