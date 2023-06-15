Administration of CXC exams to go ahead

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says regional examinations will go ahead as scheduled as theft involving subject papers in Jamaica has not compromised the administration of the sittings.

In a statement today, CXC said the decision was taken following consultations with Ministries of Education from across the region this morning.

Several subject papers, including Math Paper 1 written on Tuesday, were taken by thugs from St James High School, according to the school's administration.

It has been alleged that the CXC papers and cash from copying and printing services were stolen in a break-in and robbery that occurred on Tuesday night.

“Two filing cabinets were stolen from the administrative office, one containing CXC documents, including Math Paper 1 for more than 100 students who sat on Tuesday,” Joseph Williams, the school's principal, told The Gleaner.

Williams said that the second cabinet, which included data about the school's tuck shop, was abandoned at the main door after security raised an alarm and requested reinforcements.

He said the break-in and robbery were reported to the CXC and the police, who are now conducting separate investigations.

Today, CXC stated that, to date, there has been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing the examination papers has been compromised.

It said that the body and education ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations.

“CXC reassures candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation's decisions and processes and wishes all candidates well in their examinations.”

