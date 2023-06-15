Clarendon father pleading with missing 13-y-o daughter to come home

A Clarendon father is on tenterhooks, desperate and hopeful for his teen daughter's safe return home. Ricky Williams of Sandy Bay in the parish told The Gleaner that he knew something was amiss when his 13-year old daughter Shaminia Williams, a student of Bustamante High School, did not return home from school on Monday.

The Clarendon police have confirmed that a missing person's report was filed in Shaminia's case.

According to Williams, sources have alleged that his daughter, who celebrated her 13th birthday the day she went missing, had made celebratory plans with a mystery boyfriend.

"I hear from several people that she say she a go a her boyfriend house, and she and her boyfriend a go beach and KFC. I hear the boyfriend is from Ocho Rios. I got the boyfriend's name and number and he answered the phone on Monday, and from that, the phone turn off," said Williams, adding that his efforts to ascertain information on his daughter's whereabouts from the first call were futile.

Williams, a single father, told The Gleaner that the uncertainties surrounding his youngest child's whereabouts is gut-wrenching for him and his family.

Making a desperate appeal to Shaminia, Williams said, "Come home. Yuh father nah guh beat yuh. Yuh father love you.”

He added, “Someone said she answer them on WhatsApp last night (Wednesday) and said her father don't love her and she alright where she deh and not coming home, but I am appealing to her, anything happen, wi can work it out.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaminia Williams is being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3207 or 876-986-3233, or her father, Ricky Williams at 876-367-1879.

- Olivia Brown

