Thu | Jun 15, 2023

Corporate Hands | Gateway Co-operative Credit Union donates life-saving machine to Falmouth Hospital

Published:Thursday | June 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Contributed
Gateway Co-operative Credit Union Limited donated a Vital Signs Monitor Machine valued at over $400,000 to the Pediatric Ward at the Falmouth Hospital on May 9. Consultant Pediatrician Dr Kerri-Ann McKenzie expressed gratitude on behalf of the hospital. From left: Dr Ei Choi, medical doctor; Conroy Ward, general manager, retail operations ­– Gateway; Sebrena Dobson-Dunn, hospital administrator; Dr Kerri-Ann McKenzie, consultant pediatrician; Matron Pauline Dawkins-Palmer, director of nursing services; Nicole Haughton Johnson, marketing and communications manager – Gateway, and Nurse Camille Jackson.