Corporate Hands | LASCO Chin Foundation remains committed to helping the needy

Staying true to its ethos of caring – on Labour Day, the LASCO Chin Foundation, in partnership with LASCO Distributors Limited, LASCO Manufacturing Limited and LASCO Financial Services Limited, joined hands with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation to deliver warm, hearty meals to the needy in the downtown Kingston area. Here LASCO Chin Foundation CEO Professor Rosalea Hamilton (left) hands a LASCO food care package to an attendee at the LASCO-sponsored Labour Day feeding programme for the disenfranchised in the downtown Kingston area on May 23.