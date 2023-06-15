Corporate Hands | Scotia Foundation funds Music Entrepreneurship Programme in Trench Town

Dr Henley Morgan (second left), founder of the Agency for Innercity Renewal (AIR), accepts a donation of $3 million from Scotiabank’s Perrin Gayle (second right), executive vice president for retail and SME banking, to support the Jamaica Music Institute (JaMIN) Music Entrepreneurship Project coordinated by AIR. The JaMIN initiative is geared towards providing music-based training, business and development opportunities for at-risk youths and young adults living in Trench Town and surrounding communities. Sharing in the moment are stakeholders in the programme (from left) reggae artiste ‘McA’; Doneath Edwards Johnson, chief financial officer at AIR; reggae artiste ‘Written’; Nora Blake, manager for the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange; and music producer ‘Prime Time’. The donation was made possible through the bank’s partnership with the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange.