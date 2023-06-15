Earth Today | Portmore residents urged to tackle improper waste disposal

RESIDENTS OF Portmore have been encouraged to prioritise and collaborate to address improper solid waste disposal in the municipality.

“In our pursuit of waste reduction and proper disposal, we hold the key to transforming the environment and uplifting the lives of every resident in Portmore. I firmly believe in the immense power of collective action. When we unite our efforts, we have the capacity to accomplish extraordinary feats,” said Omar Wright, lead for environment and community development at the JN Foundation, addressing the recent launch of the Portmore, JN Circle chapter.

Portmore became the 17th chapter of the JN Circle, a global network of JN members and customers who are empowered by JN to work together to improve their own lives, and the lives of others.

Wright explained that poor waste management practices can lead to devastating outcomes, including the contamination of pristine beaches and marine ecosystems, the depletion of natural resources, and the degradation of tourism industry that helps to sustain local livelihoods.

He also underscored the alarming health hazards posed by improper waste management, including the spread of diseases, the release of harmful toxins into the air and water, and the increased vulnerability of community members to respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.

“Improper waste disposal and the lack of proper collection and transportation systems are the primary causes of this problem. This leads to the accumulation of waste in public places such as streets and beaches, which can be harmful to the environment, marine life, and human health. The community [Portmore] is in dire need of an effective waste management plan that can mitigate these issues and create a cleaner and healthier environment for all,” he said.

Wright noted that the foundation’s waste management initiative was conceptualised a year ago when the JN Group considered environmental challenges it could assist to address. Wright assured prospective members that JN Group is fully committed to supporting the waste management initiative, if taken on board, and will leverage its resources, relationships, expertise, and guidance to ensure its success.

Troy Bygrave, business relationship and sales manager at JN Bank, welcomed the launch of the JN Circle Portmore chapter.

“As Portmore continues to transform and thrive, the need for infrastructural and social support to aid its growth continue to emerge. Therefore, the launch of the JN Circle Portmore chapter is indeed timely, and we believe it will redound to the benefit of Portmore as it will assist with identifying and developing solutions to the municipality’s various challenges, as well as assist to forge the right partnerships for its development,” he said.

“It is a good initiative, and I am open to take on the challenge,” added Erica Livermore, acting principal of the Sabina Basic School and prospective JN Circle member.