Elderly St Catherine man charged with murdering his wife again remanded

The retired butcher, 77-year-old Cecil McDonald, who allegedly chopped his wife to death was determined still not fit to plead when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

He was further remanded for psychiatric evaluation and is set to return to court on July 31.

It is alleged that about 2 a.m. on April 15, McDonald chopped his 72-year-old wife, Evette McDonald, a retired nurse, to death while they were at home.

It is being alleged that she went to use the bathroom when she was attacked by her husband.

McDonald was arrested by the Bog Walk police and later charged with murder and assault at common law.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.