A father’s love knows no bounds

AS FATHER’S Day approaches, we celebrate the extraordinary fathers who have embraced the role of caregiver and provider, regardless of their biological ties. One such man is Bertram Calbert. His unwavering love and commitment have shaped the lives of his stepchildren and grandchildren, despite challenges.

Calbert has no biological children, but his heart overflows with boundless love that extends beyond bloodlines. Together with his partner, he selflessly raised her two children as if they were his own.

“I was on my way from work when I saw her out on the road with her two daughters and I took them in,” said Bertram, while reflecting on the moment he met his partner.

With open arms, Bertram embraced his partner’s children and provided them with love and care. “I love their mother and so I also love them. I feel good knowing that they never have to rely on anyone else. They can count on me, and I will give them what they want,” he said.

As time passed, Bertram’s family expanded from a group of four to six when one of his stepdaughters, now an adult, had two children of her own. These grandchildren seamlessly became an integral part of Bertram’s life.

With a meagre salary as a crab vendor, Bertram was the sole breadwinner for his family. They lived together in a cramped, one-room house without basic amenities. The absence of an indoor bathroom with running water only added to their hardship.

“The living condition was bad,” said Calbert, motioning toward the board-material house the family once occupied. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when Boom Energy Drink and Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica stepped in, offering them a gift that would forever change their lives.

Bertram was gifted a new home by Boom Energy Drink and FFP, through the Boom with Love initiative. The new two-bedroom house includes a kitchen, living room, and a bathroom with running water and a solar panel. Bertram’s stepdaughter, who is unable to work due to illness, also received a new home for herself and two children.

This gesture by Boom Energy Drink and FFP not only provided the family with roofs over their heads, but also stability and hope of a brighter future.

Bertram’s story is a testament to the incredible impact one person can have on the lives of others. Through love and devotion, he has exemplified the true meaning of fatherhood. Regardless of not having a biological connection, Bertram continues to play an active role in the lives of his stepchildren and grandchildren, guiding them, providing for them, and teaching them the values of love, compassion, and resilience.

This Father’s Day, as we honour fathers around the world, let us recognise and celebrate individuals like Bertram Calbert, whose selflessness and dedication transcend bloodlines. His love knows no bounds, and his actions speak volumes about the power of a father’s commitment to his family.

Since 2020, Boom Energy Drink has positively impacted the lives of 30 families across Jamaica through FFP, with Bertram’s family being among the recipients.

FFP is a charity organisation and is an international non-profit, which provides food, housing, education, and other support for the less fortunate. BOOM Energy Drink, through their BOOM With Love corporate social responsibility effort, is partnering with FFP, under their Build Back The Love for Jamaica campaign, to provide shelter and sustainable, income-generating projects for those in need.