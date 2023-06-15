J’can consulate in Miami, FFP partner to provide house for St Thomas family

A St Thomas mother and her three children have been gifted a three-bedroom house through the efforts of the Jamaican Consulate in Miami and Food For The Poor in Jamaica.

The consulate, through Consul General Oliver Mair, raised some US$5,000 which was used to construct the dwelling for the family as part of Food For The Poor’s 2023 initiative – Build Back the Love for Jamaica.

The initiative is in commemoration of the charity’s 40th anniversary in Jamaica, a ministry which officially launched its operation in the island in June 1983 by FFP founder, Ferdinand Mahfood.

A release from FFP notes that homelessness continues to be a major challenge for the most vulnerable in Jamaica, and commended its ‘generous donors, including BOOM and National, (through which ) we are able to improve the living conditions of many families.”

Marsha Burrell-Rose, development and marketing manager, said the build project is part of a global initiative strategically designed to improve the socio-economic conditions of individuals and their families through the provision of shelter, by implementing sustainable projects, and providing practical resources and training for persons, thus establishing viable economic avenues for beneficiaries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She says this is one way in which the diaspora can help to ease homelessness in Jamaica.

With Jamaica’s support in areas like housing, education, income generation, agriculture, healthcare, and as part of this campaign, FFP is also targeting a minimum of 400,000 persons globally to donate JMD$1,000.00, USD$10.00, CAD$10.00 and GBP10.00.

“As a country, we are on a path of sustained growth and development. This is embodied in Vision 2030 which is encapsulated in the statement: ‘Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business’,” she said.

Burrell-Rose said that with the support of corporate Jamaica and the diaspora, FFP is confident that this goal can be achieved.

Consul General Mair, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the South Florida Jamaican community for rising to the challenge of providing the necessary funds for the project.

“As a proud member of the Foreign Affairs team we are happy to have sourced and facilitated this important donation to Food For The Poor Build Back the Love programme,” he said

He had special thanks for Ann and Chester Bishop for their very generous contribution to the fundraising efforts.