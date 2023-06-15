Scores flock BOJ for new banknotes

Scores of Jamaicans this morning showed up at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) in Kingston to get the new banknotes.

Persons from far and wide brought in their old money for the new polymer banknotes.

Among them was Christine Grant from Hanover who arrived in the Corporate Area yesterday to ensure that she joined the line early.

“They are nice, I like them. I think it is a good thing,” Grant told The Gleaner in describing the banknotes.

She said she was encouraged by her sister to get on board.

“It is so beautiful,” said Grant about the new $5,000 note, which she said is her favourite.

Present this morning was BOJ Governor Richard Byles who said he was pleased by the response shown by the public so far.

“… and that is what we want, more modern-looking money. It has more security features on it, which is great… it is very tactile, you can feel which note is what denomination and you can't mix up the $500 and the $5,000 again,” said Byles.

“So we are really proud of the new notes and I think Jamaicans are going to love them,” he continued.

In addition to the BOJ, members of the public can also visit banks to access the new notes.

