Soldier fatally shot in St Andrew

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force was fatally shot by gunmen on Millsborough Avenue in St Andrew this morning.

The soldier has been identified as Major BP Williams.

The incident occurred about 4:50 am.

It is reported that Williams was making his way home when he came upon a scene where men were seen attempting to steal a car.

The men opened fire on the Williams' car, hitting him.

He died at the scene.

The police were called to the scene.

- Andre Williams

