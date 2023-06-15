Stocks Round Up | Moderate trading day ends with market decline

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index again declined Thursday.

The moderate trading, ended with an advance/decline ratio of 42/49.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,732.68 points or1.10 per cent, to close at 336,908.50.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,765.05 points or 1.15 per cent, to close at 323,374.27; while the Junior Market Index declined by 23.99 points or 0.62 per cent, to close at 3,842.97.

The JSE USD Equities declined by 2.75 points or 1.15 per cent, to close at 237.26.

Overall market activity

110 stocks traded

42 advanced

49 declined

19 traded firm

Winners

iCreate, up 12.61 per cent to close at $1.25

Sagicor Select Mfg. and Distrib, up 7.94 per cent to close at $0.68

Blue Power, up 6.30 per cent to close at $2.53

Edufocal, up 5.11 per cent to close at $1.85

Spur Tree Spices, up 4.64 per cent to close at $2.48

Losers

ISP Finance, down 12.25 per cent to close at $23.21.

SOS, down 12.19 per cent closing at $20.09

Eppley Ltd, down10.33 per cent closing at $33.00

tTech, down 10.16per cent to close at $2.30

KLE Group, down 9.60 per cent to close at $1.60

Market volume

30.38 million units valued at over $115.24 million.

Volume leaders were: Wigton, followed by Transjamaican and 138 Student Living.

