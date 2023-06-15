Woman killed execution-style at home in Greenwich Town

A woman was fatally shot in the head in her yard at her home in Greenwich Town, Kingston last night.

She is 47-year-old Manjula Stewartson of a Seaview Avenue address.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m. the woman was sitting with relatives in her yard when a gunman came upon and attacked her.

She was shot several times in the head.

She was the only one harmed in the attack.

Reacting to the execution-style murder of the woman, a resident bemoaned the ongoing violence in the area.

“People a dead, man or woman, because a war a fight down here. People a get shot up and some a dead... Anuh everything that happen round here make the news,” the female resident told The Gleaner.

The Gleaner understands that the killer escaped in the area on foot.

The St Andrew South police are probing the fatal shooting.

- Andrew Williams

