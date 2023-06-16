Centenarian celebrates with students and staff of Sudbury Primary

Centenarian Edwin McFarlane wept openly as students and staff from the Sudbury Primary and Infant School in St James serenaded him in song and speech, on June 1.

The occasion was the celebration of his 100th birthday, which fell on Saturday, June 3, but was celebrated by the school with the senior citizen and his family on Thursday, June 1, at his home in Murray Hill, St James.

McFarlane, who is originally from Industry in the parish, was very appreciative of the gesture, repeatedly and softly muttering “thank you Jesus, thank you God”.

He was given a citation and gifted a fan and goodie basket, courtesy of the school. Neighbours and friends also lauded him in reflective pieces and tributes, which underscored his kindness to residents in the community, especially the children.

When asked why he thought he was blessed with long life, the centenarian said he is doing things right.

“Jesus appreciates how I was living, Jesus loves me. I was never partial [in my dealings],” Mr McFarlane said.

Guidance counsellor at Sudbury Primary and Infant School, Althia Palmer, said she was informed about McFarlane’s upcoming milestone and thought that it was something that needed to be recognised.

“I discussed it with my principal [Susan Davis] and she agreed that it was a good idea, [then] spoke to students and teachers who [ also] agreed. When I think of him being 100 years old, it’s like something bubbled inside of me and I said we have to do something for him,” she said.

VERY NICE GENTLEMAN

Interestingly, McFarlane and his wife are both past students of Sudbury Primary and Infant and have a great-grandson, who is currently a grade-five student at the school.

For her part, Davis said that recognising Mr McFarlane was part of the school’s welfare programme, which extends its reach not only to students but to members of the community.

“I believe as a school we looked forward to this celebration. We looked forward to this day to come and celebrate with Mr McFarlane, because he has [a great-grandchild] there and used to be there, as well as his wife,” she said.

Meanwhile, McFarlane’s wife, Mavis, spoke glowingly about her husband of 55 years, recalling that she met him while on her way to church in 1968 and got married in that same year.

“I thank the Lord for him because he is a very nice gentleman. I don’t say everybody don’t have their little ways, but praise God, he is very nice and gentle,” the 87-year-old said.

Mrs McFarlane added that when they met, she already had five children, and that her husband accepted all of them as his own. She never bore any children for him.

“I have about 12 grandchildren – he is a grandfather for them; the great-grandchildren, [I have] 20; he is a great-grandfather for them; and the great-great-grandchildren, he is [there] for them also,” she said.

She said that McFarlane has been a farmer his entire life, which enabled him to be a great provider for his family.

She expressed gratitude to the school for their recognition of her husband, as it was well deserved.

- JIS