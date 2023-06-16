Closure of Three Miles Overpass Bridge for drainage work

The westbound side of the overpass bridge linking Hagley Park Road to Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic effective midnight on Saturday.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the closure is to facilitate remedial work to correct a drainage issue on the eastern side of the bridge.

Manager, Communication and Customer Service at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that the project, which was postponed earlier this week due to technical challenges, should be completed within 24 hours.

The section of roadway, which is most frequently used by persons intending to access the Portmore leg of Highway 2000 or Marcus Garvey Drive is expected to be reopened at midnight on Sunday, June 18.

During the period of closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

