Double murder in Lilliput, St James

An elderly dressmaker and a man were fatally shot by gunmen at the woman's home in Lilliput, St James on Thursday.

They have been identified as 63-year-old Vernice Blackwood and 28-year-old Romario Bromfield, a music producer, both of Randall Hill in Lilliput.

Reports from the Barrett Town police are that shortly after 6 o'clock Blackwood and Bromfield were at the woman's home when men armed with handguns walked into the yard.

The men reportedly opened fire on Blackwood who was sitting on her verandah.

They then walked to the side of the house and opened fire, hitting Bromfield.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman's son, who is friends with Bromfield, managed to escape being hurt.

The gunmen fled the scene into the area.

Police investigators who arrived at the scene discovered the victims lying in blood and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.