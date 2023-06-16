Farmer fatally stabbed in Portland, brothers arrested

Two Portland brothers are to face questioning from police investigators over the stabbing death of a farmer during a domestic dispute in Lennox district.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Leighton Biggs, also called 'Zeeks'.

The incident happened on Wednesday night.

It is reported that Biggs went to visit the brothers' uncle to complain that he was not properly paid for work he had carried out for one of them.

It is reported that Biggs and the brother in question got into an argument.

Shortly after, the man's sibling turned up and he too became embroiled in the argument with the now-deceased.

The police said that the uncle then left and went inside the house.

On returning outside, the uncle saw Biggs running towards him bleeding from a wound to the left side of his chest, according to the police.

Responding to the incident, the police said that an examination of the Biggs revealed that he had what appeared to be two stab wounds, with a knife in one of them.

The farmer was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The brothers were subsequently taken into custody.

- Gareth Davis Snr

