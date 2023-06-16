Former policeman who allegedly failed to report a crime remanded

Former police constable Omar Edwards, who allegedly failed to report the fatal shooting of a woman in his presence, has been remanded.

When Edwards, 43, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne was told the case file was incomplete.

He was ordered to return to court on July 7.

It's alleged that about 8:30 p.m. on May 18, Edwards picked up Resa Young-Hogg, a 33-year-old security guard of Marlie Mount, Old Harbour, St Catherine, from work.

While travelling with Young-Hogg from Portmore to Spanish Town, explosions were reportedly heard and it was discovered that the security guard was shot and injured.

Investigators say that Edwards took her to the hospital without reporting the incident to the police.

She was admitted and died from her injuries two days later.

The matter was reported after relatives became suspicious.

Edwards was later held by the police and charged with misprision of a felony.

- Rasbert Turner

