Hanover parish development committee to elect new leadership

The Hanover Parish Development Committee will be under new leadership come Wednesday, June 28, the date set for its overdue biannual general meeting.Incumbent president of the body, Petra Foster, although eligible for another two-year term in office, will not be seeking re-election.In an interview with The Gleaner, she shared reasons for her decision, expressing disappointment with the non-performance of some of the elected members of her executive.

“I know we are all volunteers, but it puzzles me why some people volunteer for posts in organisations and then fail to do anything,. You could not get some of them to participate not even in a meeting, despite the fact that some meetings were being held online,” she opined.

Foster said that despite this, she was able to implement worthwhile community projects across the parish during her two-year tenure.

Nomination closed

Checks by The Gleaner revealed that the period of nomination is now closed for the seven executive positions that will become vacant at the AGM.

Four of five nominations in so far are for one person to a position in each case, which means that they have been nominated unopposed to the respective positions. Two positions remain vacant to date, as the delegates participating in the process have not nominated anyone.

Christeen Hooper-Johnson, president of the Cacoon Community Development Committee (CDC), has been nominated for the post of president; while Aliyah Hutchinson, (also of the Cacoon CDC) vice president –youth relations, was nominated unopposed.

Hooper-Johnson was a candidate for the post of president in the February 23, 2021 AGM but lost to Foster then.

Nicola Maxwell of the Cacoon CDC and Angella Crooks of Chambers Penn CDC have both been nominated unopposed for the posts of secretary and public relations officer, respectively, while there were two nominations for the post of treasurer which will be decided through voting at the AGM.

Those nominated for the post of treasurer are Donald Douglas and Dacia Cunningham of the Cacoon and Chambers Penn CDCs, respectively.

No individual has been nominated for the posts of vice president with responsibility for parish relations or that of assistant secretary.

Efforts to contact the SDC Hanover Parish Manager, Tova Trench-Anderson, for additional information on plans for the upcoming election proved futile, as her cellular phone rang without answer.