Harbour View man accused of stealing ex-girlfriend’s car remanded

A Harbour View, St Andrew man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's car was remanded when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Andre Blake, who is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, was ordered to return to court on July 11, when the matter will again be mentioned.

It is being alleged that in May 2020 the accused took the complainant's Suzuki motor car to take her child to school.

He allegedly failed to return the vehicle as agreed and the woman reported the matter to the police, who launched an investigation.

The court heard that the complainant owes $1.1 million for a loan on the vehicle, which is still missing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The court also heard that on February 20 this year the vehicle was seen parked along Crusher Lane in Harbour View and that the woman allegedly sought the assistance of a wrecker to retrieve it.

According to the complainant, the vehicle went missing before this could be done.

An investigation into an unrelated matter resulted in Baker being arrested in May.

He was later charged with larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.