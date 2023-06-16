International community needs to support Haiti’s food security – Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today appealed for the international community to do more to support food security and humanitarian aid in Haiti.

Holness noted that ongoing violence in the country has disrupted lives and livelihoods as well as efforts to bring food and other assistance to citizens.

He is proposing that a mechanism be set up, with the support of international partners, to bring critical aid, including food, to citizens, which he said will also help with the efforts to drive safety and security in the country.

“This humanitarian crisis in Haiti is compounded by increasing violence and insecurity which forces many to flee their homes and try to leave the country, oftentimes under unsafe conditions. It is of serious concern that humanitarian agencies, due to insecurity, have been prevented from clearing shipments and delivering well-needed assistance… The resulting vulnerability and weakened resilience have contributed to conditions for ongoing crime. We must break this vicious cycle!” Holness said.

The prime minister was speaking virtually today at a special meeting hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the theme “Saving Lives: Addressing the urgent food security needs of Haiti”.

Food insecurity is of great concern in Haiti with 4.9 million people, almost half of the population, experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity this year.

The special meeting brought together member States, observers, and UN partners with representatives from civil society, the private sector, and international financial institutions to address the urgent food security needs of Haiti and to save lives.

“Health and sanitation have been gravely compromised and education is seriously disrupted. The need for action is urgent and compelling, and requires concerted attention,” said Holness.

He said Jamaica recognises the importance of collaboration between Haiti and the international community on sustainable solutions to alleviate the food security situation.

- Ainsworth Morris

