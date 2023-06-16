Leonie Forbes Collection donated to national library

More than 200 pieces of archival material from the collection of late Jamaican actress, broadcaster and educator, Leonie Forbes, have been donated to the National Library of Jamaica in Kingston.

The collection, comprising manuscripts, trophies, awards, photographs and newspaper articles and memorabilia, was handed over at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Forbes died on October 25, 2022, at the age of 85.

Minister of Culture and Entertainment, Olivia Grange, in her remarks at the ceremony, said Forbes was one of Jamaica's most revered actresses, noting that over the course of her career spanning more than five decades she “earned the respect and admiration of not just audiences but her fellow practitioners”.

“Leonie possessed a voice that knew no equal. She spoke with clarity, her voice never to be missed, as her personality came alive every time she spoke,” she noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Grange said the late actress was committed to Jamaica and had dedicated her time to supporting the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival of the Arts (Speech and Drama).

She noted that Forbes spent time speaking to and encouraging young upcoming talents, and also provided academic support to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

“Her willingness to share her vast knowledge and experience with young thespians was one of the last memories of her which will last for a very long time,” Grange said.

Veteran broadcaster, Fae Ellington and Poet Laureate of Jamaica (2014-2017), Professor Emeritus Mervyn Morris, along with theatre and media personalities, were at the handover ceremony.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.