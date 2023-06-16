Linton Berry free after 31 years in prison for murdering his former lover

Former district constable and garage operator Linton Berry was today released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston after spending 31 years behind bars for murder.

Berry came to national attention in 1987 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of his former lover, 36-year-old Paulette Zaidie.

“I feel happy to be out,” said Berry who is now 71.

He, however, expressed deep disappointment that so many of his friends died while he was incarcerated.

Berry said he is looking forward to spending quality time with close family members and friends.

He said while behind bars he did a lot to make life easier for many prisoners.

He noted that life in prison is very rough and said that more needs to be done by the Government to improve the quality of life of prisoners. He said there is an urgent need for prisoners to be given proper diet and toilet facilities so they can dispose of their waste in a civilised manner.

“I have spent a total of 31 years in prison and after the second conviction in 1997, I spent one day short of 26 years and four months in prison before I was released today,” said Berry.

Berry was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to hang for Zaidie's murder.

But, in 1992 the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, Jamaica's highest court, overturned the conviction and ruled that the local courts must decide if there should be a retrial.

Berry was removed from death row in July 1992.

A retrial was ordered and on February 17, 1997, he was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve 25 years before he was eligible for parole.

Berry's defence was that he and the deceased met at the foot of Jacks Hill in St Andrew and she grabbed his firearm which he said went off accidentally as he tried to retrieve it from her.

But, the prosecution led evidence that jealousy was the motive for the murder because there were threats in relation to the deceased woman's marriage to Jimmy Zaidie.

- Barbara Gayle

