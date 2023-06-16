Men being sought for stabbing of Portmore schoolboy

The St Catherine South police are seeking four men in relation to the stabbing of a male student in Portmore, St Catherine.

Being sought are:

• A man known as 'Ears' from Power Lane in Newlands.

• A man known as 'EJ' from Power Lane in Newlands.

• A man known as 'OD' from Hardware Lane in Newlands.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

• A man known as 'Okra' from Rosemary Lane in Newlands.

They are being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch immediately.

The men are being sought in relation to a case of wounding with intent.

The attack was videotaped and is making the rounds on social media platforms.

Members of the public are being asked to assist by providing information to the police on the whereabouts of these men.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.