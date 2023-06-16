More delays for 'Beachy Stout' murder trial

Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who is accused of killing his two wives in separate incidents, was today further remanded after his trial readiness hearing for one of the cases was postponed to July 31.

The 68-year-old defendant is charged with the murder of his first wife, Merlene, who was shot and killed in May 2009 and the murder of his second wife Tonia Hamilton, whose throat was slashed in July 2020.

The businessman is charged with Oscar Barnes in connection with the murder of his second wife.

That case was set for a trial readiness hearing today but was postponed due to the absence of Barnes' lawyer, Earnest Davis, who is overseas for medical reasons.

In the meantime, Justice Vinette Graham-Allen has ordered both parties to execute the agreed documents in the case.

The prosecution is also to confirm the availability of all its witnesses for the trial.

A trial date was previously set for September 18.

The judge and jury trial, which is expected to last seven weeks, will see the prosecution calling 25 witnesses.

McDonald intends to call seven witnesses while Barnes plans to call one witness as well as testify in his own defence.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Minott, in a witness statement, claimed that he was offered $3 million by McDonald to kill his wife.

A trial date for the other matter in which McDonald is alleged to have murdered his first wife has not yet been settled.

A case management hearing was previously set for January 25, 2024.

Merlene was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland, in May 2009.

It is alleged that McDonald paid a police detective to kill his wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

McDonald, who made a physical appearance in court today, was remanded while bail was extended for Barnes.

Attorneys-at law, Christopher Townsend, John Jacobs, Courtney Rowe and Earl Hamilton are representing McDonald.

- Tanesha Mundle

