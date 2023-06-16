NIS pensioners now receiving increase

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners are now receiving their increase.

The Ministry says the new pension rates started to reflect in their bank accounts on Thursday.

This is the first increase received by NIS pensioners in five years.

The Ministry had previously indicated that payment of the new rates, which became effective on April 1, would be delivered on a phased basis, starting mid-June, with a payment of arrears at the end of June.

The Ministry is reminding pensioners who are paid by Pension Order Books that they will receive the new rates when their new Pension Order Books are due, beginning in July.

The first Pension Order Voucher in the new book will reflect the arrears as well as the month's payment at the new rate, said the Ministry.

The pension rate increases are applicable to Retirement Pension benefits, the Invalidity and the Widows and Widowers Pensions, and range from 23% to 76%.

The benefit for persons in receipt of Full-rate pensions has been increased by 23%, moving from $3,400 to $4,200 per week.

For persons receiving three-Quarter-rate pensions, the benefit has been increased by 37% and moves from $2,550 per week to $3,500 per week.

Pensioners receiving half-rate pensions will see an increase of 76%, moving from $1,700 per week to $3,000 per week.

Pensioners whose new Pension Order Books are due in the August to December period will be paid the new rate, with the arrears reflected on the first Pension Order Voucher in the new books.

