Oberlin High student stabbed in Lawrence Tavern

An 18-year-old Oberlin High School student was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed by another student a short while ago in Lawrence Tavern square in rural St Andrew.

The police are searching for the other student.

The Gleaner understands that the injured student was initially rushed to the nearby Lawrence Tavern Health Centre but was referred to the Kingston Public Hospital.

He was reportedly stabbed in his back around 2:40 p.m.

The incident follows yesterday's stabbing of a male Cumberland High School student.

He is still hospitalised.

- Andre Williams

