Prisoner fatally stabbed at Tower Street correctional facility

A male inmate was today fatally stabbed by another during a dispute at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

He has been identified as Melvin Hill.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The Gleaner understands that during the dispute a sharp instrument was brought into play.

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed the incident and told The Gleaner that more information will be provided in short order.

The police and the Independent Commission of Investigations are conducting separate probes into the incident.

- Andre Williams

