Review sentencing guidelines for violent crimes, says NIA director

LAST week’s abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, has prompted National Integrity Action’s [NIA] founding director, Professor Trevor Munroe, to call for a review of how the guidelines are used to sentence offenders found guilty of similar crimes against children.

Late Wednesday evening Munroe told journalists in Westmoreland that discussions must be held between lawmakers and the general populace on the most appropriate sentences for those who commit similarly vicious crimes.

“Parliament needs to discuss with our people what is the appropriate penalty for such heinous conduct. The two things we need to do are to look at the law and to change it to the extent that we have a majority who are feeling to change it,” said Munroe.

“Secondly, there is something called sentencing guidelines where judges are given certain rules, on the basis on which they determine what sentences they apply. If those sentencing guidelines are deemed to be too weak and too soft, then we need to change them so our judges are better able to provide the sentences that will deter those who are minded to carry out those barbaric acts,” Munroe added.

On the matter of the general protection of children, Munroe also suggested that a school bus system would help to reduce similar attacks.

“We need a lot more to be done, first of all, a system whereby our children, going home from school, are not so vulnerable. The schools need a proper security arrangement with appropriate cameras, and we need to find the money to have a proper school bus system that can transport our students with greater safety,” said Munroe.

He was speaking following a town hall meeting on constitutional reform, held at the Sean Lavery Faith Hall in Savanna-la-Mar.

His recommendations came shortly after attorney-at-law Leonard Green pointed out to the town hall meeting that the protection and care of children is a crucial part of Jamaica’s constitution.

“How many of you knew that children in Jamaica have a right to primary education, enshrined under our constitution, and also the right to enjoy a healthy and productive environment, free from threat or injury or damage, from environmental abuse and degradation of the ecological heritage?” said Green.

Referencing Danielle’s murder he wondered aloud about how such a crime could happen.

“It is for this reason that I implore you to take seriously the whole business of how we create and formulate a constitution for nation-building.”

On Thursday, June 8, Danielle was taken from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, where she was a student. She was found on Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew with her throat slashed. She was taken to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, where she died two days later.

Based on video footage of Danielle in the company of a woman, the authorities have released an electronic composite sketch of a woman they believe can assist in their investigation.

