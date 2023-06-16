Sections of Washington Boulevard to be closed this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that motorists using Washington Boulevard in St Andrew this weekend will experience some delays as the number of available lanes will be reduced to facilitate repairs to the Minna Wilmot Pedestrian Bridge.

It says the delays are likely to occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Manager, Communication and Customer Service at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that steel members and the deck of the pedestrian bridge will be replaced over the two days.

He says that during the exercise two lanes of Washington Boulevard will be closed at a time to allow for the safe execution of the works.

Shaw says that the pedestrian bridge will be closed and is advising persons to cross Washington Boulevard at either the intersection of Ken Hill Drive or Headley Avenue/Denver Crescent. Both intersections are signalised and can allow for safe passage by pedestrians.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when using the section of Washington Boulevard, near Waterhouse this weekend.

