Skeletal remains believed to be that of missing Clarendon fisherman found

The Clarendon police are reporting that skeletal remains found in Wanstead district in Thompson Town on Wednesday are believed to be that of a missing fisherman from the community.

The fisherman, who is said to have suffered from Alzheimer's disease, was reported missing in February.

It is reported that about 1 p.m., the skeletal remains of what appeared to be that of an adult man were discovered in the woodland area of the community by a resident, who raised an alert.

The police and residents responded.

The scene and the skeletal remains were processed by the police.

The remains were taken to hospital and then transported to the morgue, the police say.

The results of a post-mortem and DNA testing are pending.

- Olivia Brown

