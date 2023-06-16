Three month closure of section of Llandewey main road in St Thomas

A section of the main road in Llandewey, St Thomas will be closed for three months, starting Monday, June 19, to facilitate the replacement of a defective structure.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the roadway is being closed in the community of Cod Pen to replace a box culvert.

The NWA says a temporary alternative route has been created adjacent to the roadway to accommodate traffic during the period of closure.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the existing box culvert was in a state of disrepair and deemed unsafe.

He says the defective structure will be replaced by a triple cell, reinforced concrete box culvert with sidewalks, and the approach roadways will be paved with asphaltic concrete.

Other works to be done include the construction of retaining walls with parapets to protect the roadway and improve safety, as well as gully cleaning in the vicinity of the works.

The new box culvert will be over 17 and a half metres in length and just under 11 metres wide which will make the roadway wider than it is currently.

Approximately $48 million is being spent to complete these works.

The NWA is advising motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution while traversing the area, during the period of the works, and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

