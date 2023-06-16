Update | Persons of interest in attack on Cumberland High student in police custody

The police say four persons of interest in relation to the stabbing of a student from Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine, have turned themselves in.

In an update posted to its Twitter account, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said detectives from the St Catherine South division will interview all four in the presence of their legal representatives.

The police had earlier asked Jamiel, otherwise called 'Ears', from Power Lane in Newlands; a man known as 'EJ' from Power Lane in Newlands; a man known as 'OD' from Hardware Lane in Newlands; and a man known as 'Okra' from Rosemary Lane in Newlands to turn themselves in.

The 11th-grade student was attacked by a group of men who chopped and stabbed him several times on Thursday afternoon.

The student, who is now in serious condition in hospital, reportedly intervened in a dispute between two students and was later set upon by men from a neighbouring community who were called to the scene by one of the students who was involved in the dispute.

Classes were suspended at the school today.

