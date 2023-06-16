Wanted man among those detained in security operation in Clarendon

The police say a wanted man and others deemed persons of interest were apprehended during a Jamaica Constabulary Force-led operation in Clarendon on Friday.

The exercise, dubbed 'Operation Reclaim', combined the efforts of the Jamaica Defence Force and the canine and narcotics divisions of the Force.

"It is an initiative of our assistant commissioner of police to cauterise incidents of crime that have been happening in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth," explained Deputy Superintendent Carey Duncan, who oversees operations in Area Three, which comprises the three parishes.

"We have detected breaches of the Firearms Act, the Dangerous Drugs Act, and also have in our custody a person who is wanted in another jurisdiction, and we have also apprehended some other persons who we believe are persons of interest that will be interviewed," said Duncan, who was speaking with the media in Toll Gate on Friday.

The senior policeman said such operations are crucial in the fight against crime, stating that criminals are finding "ingenious ways" to elude the police.

"The [wanted man] was travelling in a private motor vehicle, travelling with a child and a female, and would want to throw us off," he said.

In the meantime, Duncan made an appeal to members of the public to exercise patience, as such operations could impede traffic.

"We understand that persons will be delayed when we have operations like this, but we just ask them to understand that when we do this, it is with their best interest at heart. It is about the safety and security of the persons within the spaces we operate," said Duncan.

- Olivia Brown

