Air traffic controllers to return to work today

Air traffic controllers are set to return to work by 7 o'clock this evening after a significant number of them called in sick over unsettled issues surrounding the public sector compensation review.

An emergency conciliation meeting was held today between the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority and the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association at the offices of the Ministry of Labour.

The ministry said the parties have agreed to return to local level discussions in relation to the compensation review.

They have also agreed to return to the ministry on Friday if there is no progress at the local level.

"I want to thank the parties and all stakeholders for utilising the platform of dialogue at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and I want to assure you that the Ministry remains committed to amicably resolving disputes in the national interest," labour minister Pearnel Charles Jr stated.

