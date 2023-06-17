Brother and sister charged for alleged attack on their father

A sister and brother are charged with wounding with intent after an incident in which they allegedly attacked their father with a metal pipe on June 10.

They are 47-year-old Karisa Barnett and 34-year-old Ryan Barnett, both of Endeavour district, Watt Town in St Ann.

The Watt Town police say about 8:30 p.m., the siblings got into a confrontation with their father, during which Ryan used a metal pipe to hit his father on the head.

The man fell to the ground and was reportedly kicked in the stomach repeatedly by Karisa.

A tussle ensued among the three, their father managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

The siblings were arrested on June 13 and subsequently charged.

