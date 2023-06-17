CARICOM concerned about recent attack on Jamaican Consulate in Haiti

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Regional body CARICOM has voiced concern about the recent attack at the Jamaican Consulate in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Earlier this week, the building, Sun Auto Car, that houses the Consulate, was set ablaze and ransacked by criminal gangs.

As a result, the services offered by the Government of Jamaica in the French-speaking CARICOM member state have been suspended indefinitely.

“CARICOM strongly condemns this and other such acts which cause damage to property and people.The Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM remains deeply committed to ongoing dialogue and other efforts towards a Haitian-led solution to the ongoing crisis in our sister country, Haiti,” CARICOM said in a statement released late Friday.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says there is no reason to believe that the Consulate was the target of the gangsters.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.