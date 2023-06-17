Firearm and ammunition seized in Cassava Piece

A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division seized a Glock pistol with 18 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8 on Friday.

The Constant Spring police say about 7:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when premises were searched.

The police say during the search the firearm and ammunition were seen hidden under stones at the back of the premises.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.