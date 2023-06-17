Labour ministry calls emergency meeting in bid to end sickout by air traffic controllers

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has called an emergency conciliatory meeting for this morning at its office after the majority of air traffic controllers called in sick last night.

The meeting is set to begin at 11 o'clock and will involve members of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority and the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association.

The labour ministry says it was advised by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority early this morning that the air traffic controllers had called in sick on the 11 p.m. shift last night.

