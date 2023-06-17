McKenzie dismisses rumours of Musgrave Market divestment

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie says the Musgrave Market in Portland, which was gutted by fire on May 28, will be repaired by the Government, dismissing rumours the property is to be divested.

McKenzie, who toured the remains of the Musgrave Market on Friday with a technical team, along with East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz, representatives from the Portland Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders, said the work would be carried out following completion of the designs and the procurement process.

Describing rumours of an impending sale of the property as "wild tales", the local government minister cautioned the affected vendors not to listen to rumours and propaganda.

“I don't want any mischief. And already there are persons who are out there making mischief that we have divested the market to private property to private hands, and private people is going to take over the running and operations of the market," stated McKenzie.

He added: “The repairs, Management, and operations of the Musgrave Market is the sole prerogative of the Portland Municipal Corporation and the Ministry of Local government. I wanna commend the member of parliament for the effort that she made in going out there and raising funds to assist the vendors. She must be commended for it. And I welcome any private individual, who wants to come and to help with the restoration of the market. But if they are coming, they have to come through the process that exists, which is the municipality and the ministry of local government”.

McKenzie also sounded a warning to vendors, who he said have, in the past, engaged in electricity theft in the market, that such practices will not be permitted following the renovation.

He informed the vendors that a policy will be put in place for each vendor to apply to the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited for them to be hooked up legally to the grid and have their own meters.

“I don't want anybody to believe that when I leave here today the work will start tomorrow and you go back into the market on Monday morning. That is not the way it works. We are looking at a number of designs and once we have agreed on that there is the procurement part of it. We have to ensure that whatever is done is done in a transparent way. The process will take some time. The money is in the ministry to undertake the repairs to the Musgrave Market.

“We would have provided some funds already, $10 million to carry out clean-up exercise. And I must say I am pleased with the effort that was made by the municipality to undertake the clean-up exercise. The renovation work of the market will be done on a professional basis and not on a political basis. The market does not belong to the PNP (People's National Party), it don't belong to JLP (Jamaica Labour Party), because people, who vend in the market, support the PNP and the JLP and they got burn out, “he added.

Approximately 200 registered vendors were displaced following the fire, which also destroyed a supermarket and cambio and a jewellery and appliance store. So far, each vendor has received a grant of $100,000, through a special fund launched by members of parliament Daryl Vaz and Ann-Marie Vaz.

- Gareth Davis

