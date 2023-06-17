Police probe double murder in Frome

A man and woman were shot and killed by armed men at their house in Frome, Westmoreland, on Friday.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Vivene Brown and 51-year-old Michael Johns, both of Prospect district in Westmoreland.

The Frome police say that about 4:00 p.m., Johns and Brown, who were in a common-law relationship, were at their house in Baulk district, when armed men forced their way on to the premises.

The gunmen went to the house and opened fire hitting both victims before escaping.

The police were summoned and Johns was discovered dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Area One Major Investigation Division.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.