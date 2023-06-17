Police warn against false social media posts regarding murder of 8-y-o Danielle Rowe

The police are warning social media users not to participate in what it says is a "disturbing trend" of circulating false information regarding the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

In a media release on Saturday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it noticed the trend following the release of a composite sketch of a female person of interest in the case of the murder of the Braeton Primary student.

The police release said individuals are sharing images and crafting narratives about women who have absolutely no connection to the ongoing investigation.

"While we understand that some individuals may share such content out of concern and a desire to assist, there are others who are doing so with malicious intent or even for personal gain. This behaviour is not only irresponsible and detrimental to our investigation, but it also puts innocent lives at risk and can potentially impede the course of justice," the JCF said.

It implored members of the public to refrain from creating and circulating erroneous narratives that bear no relevance to the facts of the investigation.

The JCF said persons with information that can genuinely assist in the investigation should, rather than sharing on social media, reach out to the National Intelligence Bureau Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.

